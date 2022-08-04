Encroachments on pavements, public places removed

Special Correspondent August 04, 2022

The flying squads of the Greater Chennai Corporation go on rounds thrice a week and remove encroachments on pavements and public places

The Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 1,087 encroachments along the pavements and public places. The civic body had formed flying squads in all the 15 zones to remove the encroachments. These squads go on the rounds thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flying squads have removed 974 temporary structures and 113 concrete structures on pavements and other public places in the 15 zones of the city. These squads are empowered to penalise those dumping construction debris along the roads, pavements and public spaces. A total of 902 tonnes of construction debris had been removed by the squads. Those who dumped the debris have been penalised. The Corporation has asked the encroachers to remove the encroachments in all the 471 bus route roads and 40,000 interior roads. The flying squads will check illegal connections of sewage in the stormwater drains and penalise the owners of buildings that let sewage into the drains. Residents and traders have been asked to remove illegal sewage inlets in stormwater drains.



