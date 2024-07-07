Encroachments on pavements cause hardship to pedestrians in Anna Nagar

Several streets of Anna Nagar, which were calm residential localities once, have become commercial places. As a result, noise pollution and vehicular population have increased. Of late, the pedestrian pathways have been encroached upon by automobile showrooms, restaurants, and shops. Chennai Corporation officials and the traffic police do remove the encroachments, but they return in a few days. Street vendors occupy avenues and roads. Encroachments on the pavements of the First Avenue, the Second Main Road near Valliammal College, and the Third Avenue have led to traffic chaos, with pedestrians forced to walk on the roads. Haphazard parking of vehicles, especially near the Metro Rail stations, has added to their woes.

Sandhya Vedullapalli, Anna Nagar.

Corporation responds

A senior official of the Corporation says officials of the Anna Nagar zone evicted vendors and vehicles last week. The civic body has started counting the street vendors and a permanent solution will be found soon, he adds.

Roads damaged

Last year, the Corporation started relaying the roads at Manapakkam after they were dug up for the underground drainage and storm water drain networks. But the roads have been damaged again. The Manapakkam-Mugalivakkam Road and the roads leading from Manapakkam to Madanandhapuram have been dug up again for sewer connections, causing inconvenience to motorists. With the Mount Poonamallee Road crowded because of the Metro Rail project, Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam residents use the Manapakkam Main Road to reach localities like Porur. We request the Corporation to relay the roads before the monsoon.

S. Arun Subash, Manapakkam.

