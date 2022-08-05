Chennai

Encroachments on Inner Ring Road in Chennai’s Kolathur cleared amid protests

Encroachments being demolished at Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kolathur, by the Water Resources Department in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 05, 2022 19:21 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:21 IST

The Water Resources Department (WRD) cleared the encroachments on the 200 feet Inner Ring Road in Kolathur amid protests on Friday.

Tension prevailed for sometime as traders protested against the removal of eight encroached structures on Avvai Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar along the arterial road. However, Rajamangalam police and the Water Resources Department officials held talks with the protesters and cleared the encroachments.

A protester being stopped by a policeman at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Kolathur on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

According to officials, the triangular space of 5,000 sq. ft was identified as waterbody poramboke land and part of Kolathur lake. It was found to have been registered as Eri Ulvoy during a recent survey by the revenue authorities. It was learnt that the land had been handed over to the Highways Department.

The recovered land could be used for various purposes, including as an automatic weather station. The State government would take a decision in this regard, the officials said.

The police officials appealing to the protesters to end their dharna during the eviction drive at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Kolathur on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Members of the Federation of 200 Feet Road Residents’ Welfare Associations said rainwater from upstream areas such as Vivekananda Nagar Road and Korattur lake drained into Kolathur lake. There were many gaps in water courses joining the lake. This caused flooding in areas on either side of the Inner Ring Road in Kolathur.

As per the official records, the Kolathur lake is spread over 15 acres. Sources said the Water Resources Department had initiated the process to identify the encroachments and demarcate the lake’s boundary.

