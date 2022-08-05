Chennai

Encroachments near Villivakkam railway station removed

Passengers found it tough to reach the ticket counters located on the southern side of the Villivakkam railway station because of the Service Road being encroached. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
Special Correspondent August 05, 2022 18:36 IST
In what should be a relief to commuters, the railway authorities, with the support of the police, removed several encroachments on Service Road leading to the Villivakkam railway station. 

Encroachers had set up petty shops on a big portion of the road, making it difficult for commuters to access the station from the southern side.  

T. Sabari, a resident of North Jaganathan Nagar in Villivakkam, pointed out that the main ticket counter was located on the southern side of the station.

A senior railway official said 41 encroachers had occupied more than 600 metres of the road and the land was estimated to be worth ₹12 crore. Despite two eviction notices served by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Estate officer) of Chennai Division under the Public Premises [Eviction of unauthorised occupants] Act, 1971, the encroachers did not vacate the place.

