Encroachments near Villivakkam railway station removed

Special Correspondent August 05, 2022 18:36 IST

Special Correspondent August 05, 2022 18:36 IST

The Southern Railway with the help of the police evicted 41 traders who had set up petty shops on 600 metres of the Service Road near Villivakkam railway station

Passengers found it tough to reach the ticket counters located on the southern side of the Villivakkam railway station because of the Service Road being encroached. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Southern Railway with the help of the police evicted 41 traders who had set up petty shops on 600 metres of the Service Road near Villivakkam railway station

In what should be a relief to commuters, the railway authorities, with the support of the police, removed several encroachments on Service Road leading to the Villivakkam railway station. Encroachers had set up petty shops on a big portion of the road, making it difficult for commuters to access the station from the southern side. T. Sabari, a resident of North Jaganathan Nagar in Villivakkam, pointed out that the main ticket counter was located on the southern side of the station. A senior railway official said 41 encroachers had occupied more than 600 metres of the road and the land was estimated to be worth ₹12 crore. Despite two eviction notices served by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Estate officer) of Chennai Division under the Public Premises [Eviction of unauthorised occupants] Act, 1971, the encroachers did not vacate the place. The railway authorities, with the help of the city police, removed all the encroachers on Thursday evening. More than four excavators with protection from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) were deployed for the operation.



Our code of editorial values