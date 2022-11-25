Encroachments make it an obstacle course for Cooum restoration project

November 25, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

For five years now, the proposal to take up restoration of the Cooum river on a two-km stretch along N.S.K. Nagar, Arumbakkam, has remained on paper. The Water Resources Department is yet to clear a major portion of encroachments, including commercial structures, for various reasons.

The river, which runs for nearly 65 km, remains largely unpolluted until it touches the urban limits. While nearly 80% of the work, including desilting and construction of compound wall, has been completed, the project is yet to be executed in some portions as clearing the encroached structures remains a major challenge, the officials said.

Of the 14,360 encroachments along the 17-km stretch of the river falling in the city limits, nearly 13,250 structures have been cleared. Many residents have been relocated, including in K.P. Park, Pulianthope. The exercise has facilitated various government departments to carry out improvement work as part of the project spearheaded by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, said the officials.

The department removed nearly 486 encroachments in Arumbakkam earlier this year. However, about 500 more encroachments, including commercial establishments, identified along the river near N.S.K. Nagar and Radhakrishnan Nagar, Arumbakkam, are yet to be removed. These localities get waterlogged during the northeast monsoon.

Besides court cases, strong opposition from the residents are posing difficulties in the implementation of the project. Encroachments on 18 streets along the river need to be cleared to take up widening, forming of bund or building a compound wall to prevent misuse of the river, the officials said.

Although there were encroached structures in other areas such as Padikuppam Rail Nagar, Naduvankarai, Namasivayapuram and Chetpet Appasamy Street, they were small in numbers, the officials said.

The river had been widened by 90-100 metres at various places. If the encroachments are cleared in the 700-metre long portion, the river can be widened by another 20 metres near Arumbakkam too, the officials said.

It was crucial to remove the encroachments to resume the work on Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor project in these areas. “We have completed about 50% of the biometric survey. We plan to finish the survey and hold sessions with residents along with Greater Chennai Corporation and CRRT to speed up the work,” said an official.