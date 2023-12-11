HamberMenu
Encroachments in Vilinjiyampakkam lake in Tiruvallur removed

December 11, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur district administration has begun evicting 270 houses and several commercial establishments from Vilinjiyampakkam lake, which belongs to the Water Resources Department.

“We removed 12 commercial establishments, including a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre and a catering outlet. We have informed the families that, if they want, they could be provided alternative accommodation at Pakkam and Poochiathipedu slum board tenements,” an official said.

Collector T. Prabhushankar said two hectares had been encroached by these families.

Residents, who had been living in Kalaignar Nagar, VOC Nagar, and Shanmugapuram, were demanding in-situ rehabilitation since they would stand to lose their livelihoods.

