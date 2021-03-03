Encroachments removed from pavements at Pudupet

The city police, with the help of traders, removed encroachments from pavements at Pudupet, a hub for automobile spare parts in the city.
Usually, the roads and pavements are choked with vehicle spare parts displayed by traders. Pedestrians find it difficult to walk on the congested main road, especially during peak hours.
P. Subramani, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egmore, said: “We held a meeting with traders to ensure removal of all encroachments and convinced them to remove the materials such as display boards and vehicles from pavements. The pavement is meant only for pedestrians to walk without any hindrance.”
Association holds meet
K.H. Hassan Ali, secretary of Motor Vahana Uthiri Paga Vyaparigal Sangam, said: “We had convened a meeting of our members and advised them to come forward to take back unwanted things displayed before their shops. Following this, our members volunteered today and extended their cooperation to the police.”
Over 1,000 traders have their shops on Adithanar Road, South Cooum Road, Venkatachalam Naicken Street, Venkatachala Achari Street and Nagappa Mudali Street. This is not the first time the encroachments have been cleared to make way for pedestrians.
