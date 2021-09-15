Encroachments galore

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 01:14 IST

Guindy railway station is usually bustling with commuters, thanks to the presence of multi-modal transport facility. The railway station has multi-modal options of Metro and bus stand and also the double discharge platforms.

However, it is a tough challenge for pedestrians to reach the station from Race Course Road side, thanks to the presence of vendors and hawkers on the narrow way. Unauthorised parking of share autos and other vehicles completes the cup of woes for pedestrians.

S. Abishek, a commuter who uses Metro and suburban trains regularly at the Guindy station, said the hawkers and shopkeepers block the narrow pathway during peak hours in the evening. The pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road which is usually chock-a-block with vehicles. He wants the traffic police to prevent unauthorised parking of vehicles and the RPF to evict the hawkers.

A senior police officer of the traffic wing said they conducted regular campaigns to clear unauthorised vehicles and hawkers who block the road.