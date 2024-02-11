Encroachments, damaged pavements and piles of garbage mar a hive of activity

February 11, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

With a five-star hotel at one end and a reputed women’s college, a club, a women’s hostel, residential complexes and a number of commercial buildings and eateries all along the stretch, Ethiraj Salai is a hive of activity at all times of the day. But try walking down the street to access any one of these entities and within a few steps, you’ll realise how hard your task is.

Bad shape

About a decade ago, the Chennai Corporation built wide pavements for the street that handles college students, office-goers, tourists, and regular commuters, but the pavements are in a sorry state now — bikes and two-wheelers have taken over some parts, food-stalls crowd the other parts, with garbage and used water spilling over into smelly piles, parts of the pavements are broken, and in the parts where people can walk, wires hang dangerously low, winding around trees and other structures.

Despite police action, a significant portion of the carriageway near a complex housing an eatery is taken over by parked vehicles and where these are absent, there are parked autorickshaws. “People buying from the food shops constantly crowd the pavements, making it difficult to walk on. The police do take action against the bikes parked on the footpaths, but it’s a constant cycle — the bikes are removed, but then they come back,” says a security guard of a building.

Frequent digging

Every time a new place opens, the road is dug up for electrical or other work, leaving it unusable and choked in parts, says Drishya Gupta, a resident, adding that the vehicles taking over the footpath near eateries is a persistent issue. No one follows lane discipline, though the road is clearly marked with double lines, says an office-goer who used to frequently commute from Anna Salai to Nungambakkam through Ethiraj Salai. Because of the haphazard parking, vehicles frequently take over a portion of the opposite lane.

No safe spot

“There is no safe spot to cross at all — there are no marked spots for pedestrians and even the traffic police don’t bother most of the time despite the fact that a number of students have to use the stretch every day,” the office-goer says. If beautified, the road, which overlooks a portion of the Cooum (if, also beautified), could be a lovely stretch.