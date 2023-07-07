ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachments cleared along the Adyar river at Anakaputhur

July 07, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The river can be widened by another 50 m at Anakaputhur. Officials said notices had been issued to those who put up 400 structures at Thai Mookambigai Nagar, Dobikana Street and so on

The Hindu Bureau

Workers engaged by the Water Resources Department removing the encroachments along the Adyar river at Anakaputhur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department cleared 12 commercial structures that had encroached upon space belonging to the Adyar river at Anakaputhur on Friday. The exercise was taken up as part of the widening of the river.

The portion of the river at Anakaputhur is 100 m wide now. With the latest removal of encroachments, the river can be widened by another 50 m. Officials said notices had been issued to those who put up nearly 400 structures in Thai Mookambigai Nagar, Dobikana Street and Shanthi Nagar at Anakaputhur. There are plans to clear the evictions in these areas in the next few days after the residents are relocated.

The reclaimed space could be used to set up modular sewage treatment plants along the river to prevent raw sewage from entering the river. Besides fencing arrangements, recreational facilities and riverfront developments are on the cards, the officials added.

