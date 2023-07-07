Encroachments cleared along the Adyar river at Anakaputhur

July 07, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department cleared 12 commercial structures that had encroached upon space belonging to the Adyar river at Anakaputhur on Friday. The exercise was taken up as part of the widening of the river.

The portion of the river at Anakaputhur is 100 m wide now. With the latest removal of encroachments, the river can be widened by another 50 m. Officials said notices had been issued to those who put up nearly 400 structures in Thai Mookambigai Nagar, Dobikana Street and Shanthi Nagar at Anakaputhur. There are plans to clear the evictions in these areas in the next few days after the residents are relocated.

The reclaimed space could be used to set up modular sewage treatment plants along the river to prevent raw sewage from entering the river. Besides fencing arrangements, recreational facilities and riverfront developments are on the cards, the officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT