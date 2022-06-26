Encroachments along Palar river in Arcot demolished

Encroachments, mostly asbestos-roofed houses, were demolished in Arcot town near Ranipet along the dry Palar river on Sunday as part of the efforts by the district administration to restore the original width of the river ahead of monsoon.

Officials said the district administration, Public Works Department (PWD), State Highways Department and the police oversaw the demolition drive that led to the removal of 319 houses along the river. These houses were built more than two decades ago, forming neighbourhoods like Sadik Basha Nagar and MGR Nagar that comes under Melvisharam municipality near Arcot town. “The demolition drive was based on Madras High Court order to remove encroachments along water bodies. An alternative housing site for affected families has been identified,” A. Anandan, Tasildar (Walajah taluk), told The Hindu. With a large contingent of district police, officials led the demolition drive from 9 a.m onwards. Residents including senior citizens and women argued with officials to stop the drive, refusing to vacate their houses. A large number of residents, mainly women, also blocked the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), affecting the traffic movement on the route for more than an hour. Police and revenue officials pacified the agitated residents to get dispersed. However, as residents continued their road blockade, four persons were arrested by Arcot Town police.

Despite road blockade and protest by residents, demolition drive went uninterrupted along the river. Officials said that a total of 353 houses, mostly asbestos roofed ones, in these two neighbourhoods along the river were identified by revenue officials early this year. Subsequently, the court directed the district administration to demolish these houses by March 31 this year. However, officials were able to demolish only 34 houses then due to objections by residents and difficulty in finding alternative sites for affected families. As a result, the court has extended the demolition time to June 28 (Tuesday) and directed the district administration to submit a report on the issue. The demolition will be completed by Monday. As a result, the remaining 319 houses are being demolished on Sunday. Officials said that an alternative site in Koorambadi village near Veppoor in Arcot taluk has been identified for displaced families on compassionate grounds. As per norms, each affected family is eligible for at least three cents of land as compensation. However, residents said that they have been living in the existing houses for many years and demanded the district administration should find an alternative site near their demolished houses.