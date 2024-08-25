ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachment eats into the road width at Chitlapakkam

Published - August 25, 2024 10:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A resident has built a house on a portion of the road at Srinivasa Nagar in Hasthinapuram.

Motorists at Chitlapakkam face hardship as a portion of the road at Srinivasa Nagar in Hasthinapuram has been encroached upon by a resident who has built a house thereon. This is one of the access roads for hundreds of motorists from Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram proceeding towards GST Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house blocks the flow of water to the Chitlapakkam tank. Residents have requested the Tambaram Corporation several times to remove the encroachment.

Last week, the road was repaved, but the house has been left untouched.

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Gururajan, Sarvamangala Nagar, Chitlapakkam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Corporation says the encroachment, falling in Division 37 of the Sembakkam zone, has been served with an eviction notice. The road was repaved as the contract had been allotted earlier. Very soon, the encroachment will be removed.

Need for a signal

The Water Canal Road-Kolathur Inner Ring Road Junction, which links many parts of the city, is getting increasingly congested with traffic. It needs a signal, which will help to avoid accidents, as many people take the wrong side, and will open an easy access to Villivakkam. Parking of vehicles near the junction adds to the congestion.

I. Sharon Rachel, Kolathur.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US