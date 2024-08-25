GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encroachment eats into the road width at Chitlapakkam

Published - August 25, 2024 10:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A resident has built a house on a portion of the road at Srinivasa Nagar in Hasthinapuram.

Motorists at Chitlapakkam face hardship as a portion of the road at Srinivasa Nagar in Hasthinapuram has been encroached upon by a resident who has built a house thereon. This is one of the access roads for hundreds of motorists from Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram proceeding towards GST Road.

The house blocks the flow of water to the Chitlapakkam tank. Residents have requested the Tambaram Corporation several times to remove the encroachment.

Last week, the road was repaved, but the house has been left untouched.

T. Gururajan, Sarvamangala Nagar, Chitlapakkam.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Corporation says the encroachment, falling in Division 37 of the Sembakkam zone, has been served with an eviction notice. The road was repaved as the contract had been allotted earlier. Very soon, the encroachment will be removed.

Need for a signal

The Water Canal Road-Kolathur Inner Ring Road Junction, which links many parts of the city, is getting increasingly congested with traffic. It needs a signal, which will help to avoid accidents, as many people take the wrong side, and will open an easy access to Villivakkam. Parking of vehicles near the junction adds to the congestion.

I. Sharon Rachel, Kolathur.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

