Encroachers removed to make way for Tambaram Eastern Bypass

In yet another step towards completion of the 9.3-km-long Tambaram Eastern Bypass, the Highways department on Saturday removed 90 structures, comprising 50 houses, in Puthur revenue village in Tambaram that had been built on poromboke lands.

Most of them were cement concrete structures and had been built over the last 40 years, said an official. Officials from departments of Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Electricity and Highways took part in the drive to clear the 200-metre-long stretch that will soon become part of the four-lane road from Perungalathur on the GST Road to Rajakilpakkam on the Tambaram - Velachery Road.

Enumerated residents had already been provided tokens and allotted homes in Murugamangalam, located around 10 km from this location. “The residents will not have to pay anything. The State government has paid around ₹6.53 crore, including the share in cost to be paid by the beneficiaries and charges for EB connections. Each house costs ₹7 lakh and measures about 640 sq. ft.,” said an official.

However, several residents refused to move to the allotted houses stating that their children too needed separate houses. Though the situation remained tense for a while, the police stepped in and urged the residents to move. The buildings were then razed to the ground.

Tenders have been floated for forming the road on the stretch. A total of 178 houses had to be removed from various poromboke lands to make way for the road. The next batch of houses in Madambakkam would be brought down next week, a source said. As far as the 650 metres that falls under the forest land at Perungalathur is concerned, the first level of clearance has been obtained.