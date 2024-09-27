Encourage children to think and ask questions: Ram Nath Kovind

The schooling system has to encourage the children to think and to tinker, not just to memorise and reproduce, former President of India Ram Nath Kovind said here on Friday.

While speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Agarwal Relief and Educational Trust (ARET), he said, there is a need to have a system where young talent looks up and asks questions. “This will not be possible without adopting new learning approaches. We will need to include interactive, hands-on and experiential learning approaches for better learning outcomes. In today’s knowledge-based economy, those who possess relevant and up-to-date skills and information are at an immense competitive advantage,” he said.

Teachers have to equip students for the future by ensuring that they know how to learn, unlearn, and relearn, he added. He noted that charitable trusts and institutions play a very important role in nation-building and institutions like ARET bring together resources and people, to work quietly and diligently for the benefit of the poor, the needy and the disadvantaged.

S. Gurumurthy, editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak said, there is a need to reorient our education system and it is in the hands of the government. Golden jubilee celebration year logo was also unveiled during the occasion.

Chairman of ARET Harish Sanghi and chairman of ARET golden jubilee celebration B. P. Jhunjhunwala were among those who spoke at the event.