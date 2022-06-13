’En Thaai‘, a book to celebrate mother’s love launched

‘En Thaai’, a book with a collection of poems on mothers and their love, written by 25 persons, was launched here at the TAG Centre auditorium on Sunday. The book was released by N. Murali, president of the Music Academy and Director, The Hindu. Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam received the first copy of the book.

An audio containing 60 songs—the poems of the book set to music— by 27 singers was also released.

R.T. Chari, managing director of TAG Group of Companies, recollected how two years ago on a night, he remembered his favourite ragam Hamir Kalyani, thought of his mother and wrote a few lines on her. Soon after that, it was musician Neyveli Santhanagopalan, who prodded him to finish the poem. “Before I knew, things fell in place and we reached out to different persons who contributed, and then we decided to bring out the book,” he said.

Mr. Murali said while many thought their calendar was wiped out and their time was wasted away in the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Chari was an exceptional person who made the most of the available time. What he started off in a humble way, writing a few lines about his mother has now turned into a beautiful collection of poems from several people from different walks of life and now launched as a book. “A mother means everything to us; the one who sacrifices everything for her children. We only realise later the greatness of a mother. All these sentiments are echoed by everyone in the book,” he said. He also spoke about how his mother had an indomitable spirit and remarkable resilience during the adversities of life too.

Padma Subrahmanyam said the works of various authors in the book would move anyone reading it. It is essential to take such works to schoolchildren.

Writer Sivasankari said the poems were full of emotion and reflect not just the love that mothers had showered on the authors but also the affection that the authors had towards their respective mothers.

Musician S. Sowmya, vice-chairman of Hinduja Group, R. Seshsayee and musician Neyveli Santhanagopalan were among those who spoke at the event.