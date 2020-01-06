En masse reading of books as part of ‘Chennai Reads’

YMCA Grounds in Nandanam here turned into a library on Monday as about 5,000 school students enjoyed reading books for half an hour.

The initiative was part of ‘Chennai Reads’ organised by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) to encourage reading habit among youngsters.

The event was organised as a precursor to the 43rd Chennai Book Fair to be inaugurated on January 9 in the city. Besides students from various government and private schools, several parents, teachers and city residents took part in the initiative that attempted to create a record.

Students were engrossed in reading Tamil books given to them for nearly half an hour. They were given a participation certificate after the event. Chennai District Collector R. Seethalakshmi, BAPASI president R.S. Shanmugam, secretary S.K. Murugan and treasurer A.Gomathinayagam were present on the occasion.

The 43rd Chennai Book Fair, organised by BAPASI, would be held at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam between January 9 and January 21 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on holidays, said a press release.