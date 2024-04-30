‘En Kalloori Kanavu’ initiative aims to help SC, ST students make informed higher education choices 

April 30, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the aim of improving the higher education enrolment rate among students from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) communities and reducing the number of dropouts, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has launched ‘En Kalloori Kanavu’, a higher education and career guidance initiative.

This is a first-of-its-kind programme to help nearly 1.28 lakh SC and ST students who studied in government, government-aided, Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare schools in the State and appeared for the Class XII board exams this year, G. Laxmi Priya, Secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, told The Hindu.

“The awareness sessions will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, which concluded recently, more than 13,000 students from the SC and ST communities turned up in the 38 districts. The second and third phases will be conducted after the declaration of the board exam results for Class XII students, and prior to admission to higher educational institutions, to help students make informed choices,” she said.

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has roped in resource persons from private educational institutions and civil society organisations, teachers, doctors and research scholars from IITs to create awareness among students.

“We have also created a database of the various higher education courses available and mapped them district-wise to help students know the availability of various courses in the colleges near their locality. During the counselling sessions, the department will also make students aware of the various scholarship programmes available for them in pursuing higher education,” Ms. Laxmi Priya said, adding, “With this initiative, the department aims to holistically increase the higher education enrolment rate and reduce the dropout rate of SC and ST students.”