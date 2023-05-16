EMU train coach detached at Saidapet Railway Station, causes delay in suburban train operations 

May 16, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

The suburban train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram-Chengalpattu was disrupted on May 16 morning after a motor coach detached itself from the rest of the coaches at the Saidapet railway station. Few other train services were delayed.

A senior official of Chennai division of Southern Railway said, “A motor coach of the electrical multiple unit (EMU) operated from Chennai Beach to Tambaram detached after the link of the coaches broke between the fourth and fifth cabins near the Saidapet Railway station at around 6 a.m.”

Maintenance staff were rushed to Saidapet railway station to repair the coaches.

All other EMUs on the mainline from Egmore were diverted to ensure normal train operations.

The Pondicherry fast passenger train haulted at all stations to ease the congestion of commuters.

The train services on the section were affected for one and half hours.

