Empty wagons of a goods train heading to the Tondiarpet Marshalling Yard derailed at the Chennai Beach Railway Yard, near the station, on Saturday evening. In the derailment, four pairs of wheels went down. Suburban train services from Arakkonam and Gummidipoondi were affected. However, services from the Chennai Beach station were not hit. Railway officials rushed to the spot and set right the empty wagons at 7.10 p.m., after working for over two hours.

