Empty coach of Jan Shatabdi train derails in Chennai while being taken to yard for cleaning

June 09, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

An empty coach of the Jan Shatabdi train derailed early on Friday (June 9, 2023) morning, when it was being taken to the yard for cleaning work, near the Basin Bridge junction. The wheels of the derailed coach were re-railed on the track by railway staff after more than an hour’s struggle.

A senior official of Southern Railway said the wheels of the empty coach of the Jan Shatabdi train, which had arrived at the Dr. MGR Chennai Central station, went off the track when it was taken for maintenance work to the yard at around 2.30 a.m.

Railway staff from the Basin Bridge yard lifted the wheels of the derailed coach back on to the track and then took it for cleaning.

Senior railway officials are enquiring into cause of the derailment.

