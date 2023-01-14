Empowering women to become educators and creating sustainable livelihoods

January 14, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

In 2019, S. Deepalakshmi said that she had been looking for an opportunity to learn and build more self-confidence. “I graduated and then soon after that, I was married. I had to shift to Chennai around eight years ago. While I was eager to do something, I was unaware of where to look for opportunities or how to begin working,” said Ms. Deepalakshmi.

Stories like those of Deepalakshmi, were a driving force for Madhumati Narayan, the founder of Shraddha Maanu foundation, to start a program that would empower women graduates, especially those from low income households and give them the opportunity to build a sustainable livelihood through teaching.

“In a survey initially conducted among 52 marginalised women, the top three aspirations that women shared were to become economically independent, support their child’s education and earn the respect of their family. This was followed by improving their self-confidence and being able to economically support their family,” Ms Madhumati said.

Through Upasana, their teacher training program which is offered free of cost, the foundation has worked with over 220 women so far. While their first batch began in 2019 before the COVID-19, a seventh batch of trainees are currently being trained virtually. These women have graduation degrees, but many did not have the opportunity to study further or pursue career opportunities.

“The program aims to train graduate women to work with children in primary classes as after-school educators. With a focus on english, maths and science, we have drawn up a curriculum based on a ‘multiple intelligence’ methodology and the women attend a 150 hour training program over three months,” she said.

Women are then given an opportunity to work at Vipasana Micro-Centres in government and small private schools for a monthly stipend or they become an edu-prenuers by starting coaching classes from home.

“I thought teaching was limited to simply making children learn from their books, but I’ve come to realise there is so much more,” said V.Gayathri, about how the training program was an eye-opener for her.

“I’m now also getting better at spoken English and have learnt the basics of a computer. I’ve always been passionate about teaching but couldn’t pursue a teacher training degree. So, this is a great opportunity for me,” she added. Gayathri now takes after-school classes at a school near her house, and said that she was very keen on working with underprivileged children.

G. Sindhuja from Ramanathapuram, who currently works with a school in her neighbourhood, too had a similar tale to share. “I am a graduate and never had the opportunity to work. With my children grown up, I was keen on doing something and decided to get trained,” she said.

Building confidence in women

Stating that she has seen a marked increase in the confidence level of the women following their teacher training programme, Meena Chidambaram, Program Director said that this was an important part of the work they do.

“As graduates who have no prior training or experience, they are very eager to learn and enthusiastic about the different methodologies we promote for teaching. For instance, we have a tie-up with the Madras Youth Choir to teach them songs based on everyday concepts that they can use to engage with children,” she added.

Keeping with the foundation’s vision to work on creating resilient, sustainable livelihoods and empowering women, Ms Madhumati said that they have also been able to address foundation literacy and numeracy, and work with children.

“Many women who are looking for opportunities are also eager to take up part-time work and spending time as after-school educators everyday works well for them. For us, it makes sense to work with women and impact children positively as well- something we see as small steps towards nation building,” she added.