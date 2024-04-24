Empowering medical students with information to combat antimicrobial resistance

April 24, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a view to empower medical students with knowledge and skills to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) effectively, the Medical Students Association of India in collaboration with the World Health Organisation Country Office (WCO) for India, conducted a workshop on AMR at Madras Medical College (MMC) on Tuesday.

E. Theranirajan, dean of MMC, stressed the crucial role of students in raising awareness and implementing dedicated policies to tackle AMR within healthcare settings, according to a press release.

Expert trainers, including representatives from the WCO, Anuj Sharma, National Professional Officer — Team Focal Point for AMR, labs and IPC and his team, provided insights into AMR stewardship, responsible prescription practices and mechanisms of AMR.

Students were engaged in various activities designed to give a deep understanding of AMR prevention and management during the workshop. They were divided into teams to create informative posters, participated in handwashing demonstrations and engaged in short roleplay session on delivering AMR messages to different stakeholders, the release said.

The workshop emphasised the pivotal role of students in combating AMR. They can effectively prevent the spread of AMR by promoting handwashing in their families, ensuring responsible antibiotic use and prescribing antibiotics wisely and ensuring that they are not used for viral infections. The students were encouraged to “Go Blue for AMR” on November 24.

Through these actions, students become ambassadors for antimicrobial stewardship, driving positive change in their communities and contributing to the preservation of antibiotic effectiveness. The workshop concluded with a call to action for students and an oath to be “AMR Champions”. Students can play a significant role in mitigating the threat of AMR and safeguarding global public health through collective efforts and individual actions, the release said.

