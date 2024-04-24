GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Empowering medical students with information to combat antimicrobial resistance

Students can effectively prevent spread of AMR by promoting handwashing in their families, ensuring responsible antibiotic use and prescribing antibiotics wisely and ensuring that they are not used for viral infections

April 24, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a view to empower medical students with knowledge and skills to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) effectively, the Medical Students Association of India in collaboration with the World Health Organisation Country Office (WCO) for India, conducted a workshop on AMR at Madras Medical College (MMC) on Tuesday.

E. Theranirajan, dean of MMC, stressed the crucial role of students in raising awareness and implementing dedicated policies to tackle AMR within healthcare settings, according to a press release.

Expert trainers, including representatives from the WCO, Anuj Sharma, National Professional Officer — Team Focal Point for AMR, labs and IPC and his team, provided insights into AMR stewardship, responsible prescription practices and mechanisms of AMR.

Students were engaged in various activities designed to give a deep understanding of AMR prevention and management during the workshop. They were divided into teams to create informative posters, participated in handwashing demonstrations and engaged in short roleplay session on delivering AMR messages to different stakeholders, the release said.

The workshop emphasised the pivotal role of students in combating AMR. They can effectively prevent the spread of AMR by promoting handwashing in their families, ensuring responsible antibiotic use and prescribing antibiotics wisely and ensuring that they are not used for viral infections. The students were encouraged to “Go Blue for AMR” on November 24.

Through these actions, students become ambassadors for antimicrobial stewardship, driving positive change in their communities and contributing to the preservation of antibiotic effectiveness. The workshop concluded with a call to action for students and an oath to be “AMR Champions”. Students can play a significant role in mitigating the threat of AMR and safeguarding global public health through collective efforts and individual actions, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.