Empower 2023 to focus on assistive technology and innovations

Transformative assistive technology innovations took centre stage at the inaugural of ‘Empower 2023’ on Thursday.

Hosted by IIT Madras Research Park, the assistive technology conference in its sixth edition will be held till October 7 and aims to encourage and promote the research and development of indigenous assistive technology for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

“One of the strengths of India is young people. With a little more motivation, they can deliver the impossible, and we are fortunate that technology has come to a stage where we can make a whole lot of affordable, assistive devices for persons with disabilities and the elderly,” said Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Research Park.

Eleven assistive technology solutions and devices were unveiled on the occasion, which included assistive devices for the deaf-blind, custom-made vehicles to help with mobility, and apps to aid in everything ranging from mobility to learning.

“This conference is all about empowerment, as the name says, and we hope to have a growing number of innovations from India. If these are affordable as well as user-friendly, it can bring about an immense transformation in many lives,” Prof. Jhunjhunwala added.

In partnership with NeoMotion, the conference began with wheelchair basketball as well as a dance showcase to show how assistive technology can be used to empower wheelchair users at the OpenAir Theatre on the IIT Madras Campus.

Sabriye Tenberken, Co-Founder, Kanthari, and Nirmita Narasimhan, Programme Director, Sakdham, also spoke.

Over the next two days, sessions will focus on promoting awareness about the assistive technology landscape in India, which will cover user-centric designs, digital content accessibility, assistive technology for sensory and neurological challenges, and technology-powered neurodiversity.

