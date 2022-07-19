Tambaram EPFO to make house calls for digital life certificates
Move targets bedridden and disabled pensioners
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Tambaram, will send teams to the homes of bedridden and disabled pensioners for digital life certificates.
According to a press release, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)‘ celebrations, the branch is organising a special drive between July 18 and July 22 for submission of digital life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), specifically by disabled and bedridden pensioners.
With regard to this, such pensioners and family members can utilise this service by contacting authorised officials (044-2226 4402) for submission of digital life certificate at their residence, the release said.
