Chennai

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation to address pension grievances on March 25

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation will conduct Pension Adalat on March 25 at 2.30 p.m. at the Regional Office, Royapettah, for those who need to get their pension related grievances addressed. They have to register till March 22 in person or through email to pension.rochn1@epfindia.gov.in with the subject line ‘Pension Adalat for EPS 1995’.

