Employees Provident Fund Organisation announces grievance redressal meeting with Additional Central PF Commissioner

July 14, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that employees and employers of establishments under the jurisdiction of Chennai and Puducherry zones with any grievances or complaints relating to the EPF Act and Scheme/EPFO Department may meet the Additional Central PF Commissioner (HQ), Chennai and Puducherry zone, between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days.

This can be done by making an appointment with the Private Secretary to ACC (HQ), Zonal Office, Chennai and Puducherry zone. For further details, persons can contact, 28130007, a press release from Andrew Prabhu, Regional PF Commissioner, Chennai and Puducherry zone said. 

