Employees of Hyundai, Nokia test positive

25 May 2020 00:11 IST

Plants were restarted earlier this month

Twenty-one workers of Hyundai Motor India and Nokia plants near Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the companies had commenced operations earlier this month, after the State government relaxed norms for industries. Now, Nokia has shut operations.

“In the first week of our plant operations, three employees showed mild symptoms and were immediately asked to meet the medical team. They subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and immediate medical attention was provided to them,” Hyundai said in a statement. It commenced operations at its Irungattukoi plant on May 8.

All the three employees are recovering fast, and as per the safety protocol, essential information was shared with district health authorities, it added. Hyundai also said measures were being taken for contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitation.

According to a health department official, test results of 16 more Hyundai employees who possibly came into contact with the infected employees are awaited.

Meanwhile, 18 employees from the Nokia Solutions and Networks India facility at Sriperumbudur tested positive, officials said. Another 32 employees who were in possible contact with the infected employees were being tested, they added.

“We had been operating at a highly restricted level for the past few weeks and implemented measures to limit the risk of infection within our factory. The measures were put in place in compliance with local regulations and Nokia’s own internal processes. We have now temporarily suspended operations and undertaken further fumigation and sanitisation activities and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” a Nokia spokesperson said.