Employees of gold jewellery showroom in Chennai catch thief

Alert employees of a gold jewellery showroom in T. Nagar apprehended a 26-year-old man for stealing a gold ring, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He was later handed over to the Mambalam Police station.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said the apprehended man, S. Sathish Kumar was working at a private bank near Ramapuram. He had visited a private jewellery showroom located on Usman Road of T. Nagar and under the guise of buying gold jewellery, had stolen a gold ring and escaped on Monday, June 3. Employees of the showroom came to know about the theft on Monday night, and obtained footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera to lodge a complaint. On Tuesday, Sathish Kumar visited the showroom again. The alert employees on recognising him, immediately informed the manager of the showroom and apprehended him.

Later Satish Kumar was arrested by the Mambalam Police who have found that the gold ring had been given to a pawn shop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.