Employees of gold jewellery showroom in Chennai catch thief

Police said the thief, a 26-year-old employee of a private bank, had stolen a gold ring from the showroom

Published - June 05, 2024 11:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Alert employees of a gold jewellery showroom in T. Nagar apprehended a 26-year-old man for stealing a gold ring, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He was later handed over to the Mambalam Police station.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said the apprehended man, S. Sathish Kumar was working at a private bank near Ramapuram. He had visited a private jewellery showroom located on Usman Road of T. Nagar and under the guise of buying gold jewellery, had stolen a gold ring and escaped on Monday, June 3. Employees of the showroom came to know about the theft on Monday night, and obtained footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera to lodge a complaint. On Tuesday, Sathish Kumar visited the showroom again. The alert employees on recognising him, immediately informed the manager of the showroom and apprehended him. 

Later Satish Kumar was arrested by the Mambalam Police who have found that the gold ring had been given to a pawn shop.

