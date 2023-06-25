HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Employee of private hotel crushed to death by elevator in freak accident in Mylapore

Based on a complaint from the victim’s bother, the police have filed a case against the private elevator company, the chief engineer of the firm and the hotel’s operating manager and are investigating

June 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
G.K. Abishek

G.K. Abishek | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 20-year-old resident of Perambur, working at a private hotel on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai in Mylapore, was crushed to death and getting caught in entrance of a service elevator on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the victim G.K. Abishek, a resident of Hyder Garden in Perambur, worked as a housekeeping staff at the private hotel. The accident occurred around 2 p.m., when Abishek was attempting to bring a trolley down from the ninth floor. As he was taking the trolley into the service elevator, it suddenly started moving, crushing him to death.

Hearing Abishek’s screams, the other employees informed the Royapettah police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS). A TNFRS team with assistance from police personnel removed the body, which was caught in the stranded elevator between the seventh and eighth floors, and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s bother Avesh Kumar, the Royapettah police have filed a case against the private elevator company, the chief engineer of the firm and the hotel’s operating manager and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.