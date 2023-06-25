Employee of private hotel crushed to death by elevator in freak accident in Mylapore

June 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 20-year-old resident of Perambur, working at a private hotel on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai in Mylapore, was crushed to death and getting caught in entrance of a service elevator on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the victim G.K. Abishek, a resident of Hyder Garden in Perambur, worked as a housekeeping staff at the private hotel. The accident occurred around 2 p.m., when Abishek was attempting to bring a trolley down from the ninth floor. As he was taking the trolley into the service elevator, it suddenly started moving, crushing him to death.

Hearing Abishek’s screams, the other employees informed the Royapettah police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS). A TNFRS team with assistance from police personnel removed the body, which was caught in the stranded elevator between the seventh and eighth floors, and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s bother Avesh Kumar, the Royapettah police have filed a case against the private elevator company, the chief engineer of the firm and the hotel’s operating manager and are investigating.