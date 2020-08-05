Employee of Chennai jewellery store, who escaped with gold, arrested

Chennai

05 August 2020 14:38 IST

Vadapalani police arrested an employee of a jewellery store who escaped with nearly one kilogram of gold a week ago.

Police said the accused has been identified as Aziz Ur-Rahman who was employed by Sula Desh Kumar Majhi, a goldsmith of Gangai Amman Koil Street. The suspect was from West Bengal and was staying on the terrace of the complainant’s house. On July 31, he escaped with 39 gold chains weighing about one kilogram, police said.

The complainant had asked his relatives to alert him if Aziz showed up at his native place, and did not lodge a police complaint. On Sunday however, he was informed by the Customs officials at Bengaluru airport that Aziz had been arrested since he was found in possession of the jewellery without papers.

Later, Sula Desh Kumar lodged a complaint at the Vadapalani police station.