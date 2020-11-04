Employee at office of Inspector General of Police, Railways, robbed

The 50-year-old was waylaid on his way home and robbed of ₹3,000

Unidentified persons waylaid a staff member of the office of the Inspector General of Police, Railways and robbed him of cash in Kilpauk. A special team has been constituted to trace the five suspects who were allegedly involved in the offence.

Police sources said the victim Palanisamy, 50 is an assistant at the office of IG, Railways and a resident at the Railway quarters in Kilpauk.

On completion of his regular duty, he was walking on a bridge at Varadharaja Street on Tuesday, going towards his house. At that time, the unidentified suspects waylaid him and robbed ₹3,000 from him before fleeing the spot. Palanisamy lodged a complaint with the Kilpauk Police.