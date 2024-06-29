Eminent personalities honoured with Carnatic Awards 2024

Five eminent personalities were honoured with Carnatic Awards 2024 for their services and exemplary achievements in their respective professions, at an event organised by Rotary Club of Chennai Carnatic in the city on Thursday.

A press release said the eighth edition of the awards honoured Indra Narayan, chef and author; Meenakshi Bajaj, author, columnist, and dietician; Priya Bhargav, Chief Executive Officer, Callidai Motor Works; Jaya Devi, Founder of Jullaaha; R.K. Raghavan, former CBI Director and High Commissioner of India to Cyprus.

Instituted in 2015, the Carnatic Awards has honoured several renowned personalities in Chennai for their commendable work. Rotary Club president Jigar Savla; the club’s Secretary D. Jayavel; and the Carnatic Awards Chairman Padmanabhan Shetty also took part in the event.