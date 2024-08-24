Eminent personalities honoured at Puthiya Thalaimurai Tamilan Awards 2024

Eminent personalities from the fields of arts, literature, business, science and technology, sports, and social work were given awards at the 11th edition of the Puthiya Thalaimurai Tamilan Awards. An Achiever Award and a Promising Talent Award were given in each of the categories.

Writer Perumal Murugan won the Achiever Award in the field of Tamil literature and the Promising Talent Award was given to Karan Karki. In the field of arts, film director K.S. Ravikumar received the Achiever Award, while actor Ashok Selvan got the award for the promising talent.

Former cricketer W.V. Raman and football player Indumathi Kathiresan received the Achiever Award and the Promising Talent Award respectively in the field of sports.

Founder of Thyrocare Arogyaswamy Velumani received the Achiever Award in the business category, while the Promising Talent Award was given to the CEO of Raptee, Dinesh Arun.

The Achiever Award in the field of science and technology went to P. Veeramuthuvel of ISRO and the Promising Talent Award was given to environmentalist Vinisha Umashankar. For social work, retired librarian Palam Kalyanasundaram was presented with the Achiever Award and activist Kowser Baig got the Promising Talent Award.

The event will be telecast at 9 p.m. on August 24 in the Puthiya Thalaimurai TV.