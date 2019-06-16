Eminent neurologists feted at summer school

A two-day summer school on ‘empowerment of meurology residents in Clinical Neurology, Hodology and Heuristics’ was inaugurated at the Dr. MGR Medical University, Guindy, on Saturday.

Organised by the Indian Academy of Neurology (IAN), over 175 postgraduates doing their DM in neurology from across the country are picking up pointers on various topics from senior neurologists.

Past president of the IAN and Emeritus Professor of the university A.V. Srinivasan was honoured on the occasion for his 50-year association with the Madras Medical College, Chennai.

Senior neurologists, who taught Prof. Srinivasan, and hundreds of other students — G. Arjundas, C.V. Velmurugendran, Zaheer Ahmed Sayeed, K. Srinivasan, P.A. Baskar and B. Biswakumar — were honoured.

MMC Dean R. Jayanthi and university Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan felicitated the seniors.

IAN president Satish V. Khadilkar, secretary Gagandeep Singh and executive committee member R. Lakshmi Narasimhan and MMC Institute of Neurology chief V. Chandramouleeswaran were present.