Eminent artist Venkatapathy dies

He played a role in the evolution of Cholamandal Artists’ Village

D. Venkatapathy, eminent artist and one of the earliest to settle in the Cholamandal Artists’ Village, died at his residence in the village on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. He was 88 years old.

Born in Vellore in 1935, he was a student at the Government College of Fine Arts here and studied under K.C.S. Paniker.

Considered an important figure of the Madras Art Movement, he drew inspiration from folk arts, local traditions and rituals for his work. He is renowned for his paintings inspired by totem poles. Artist Krishnapriya C.P. said the lines, recognised as one of the defining characteristics of the Madras movement, were a significant element in his work.

Highlighting his contributions to Cholamandal Artists’ Village and the larger art movement, Ms. Krishnapriya said Venkatapathy played a significant role in shaping and carrying forward that legacy.

She added that he remained an inspiration for the younger generation of artists and contributed immensely to the artist community and the arts till his last breath.