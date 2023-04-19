Emergency loading dose to be made available in PHCs

April 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Stating that heart attacks, especially among the young, were becoming a cause for concern particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that emergency loading dose would be made available in all primary health centres and health sub-centres to provide first-aid for persons with symptoms of heart attack. He said persons with diabetes and hypertension had higher risk of heart attack and if they experienced any symptoms, it was important to provide life-saving cardiac drugs (emergency loading dose) immediately. The Department would spend ₹3.37 crore towards this.

Giving importance to exercises, the Health Department, along with local bodies would identify 8-km-long stretches to develop walking tracks in all 38 districts, creating 38 “Health Walk Streets”, the Minister said. On the first Sunday of every month, the public along with district officials, health staff and elected representatives can take part in “health walks”, where basic health check-ups can also be done. Quoting World Health Organisation statistics, the Minister said exercises would reduce the risk of diabetes and hypertension by 27% and cardiac ailments by 30%. It would help in maintaining weight and reduce stress.

This initiative was to create awareness on walking and encourage people to walk regularly. The Minister announced that special camps would be organised in urban health and wellness centres for 60,587 urban sanitary workers of municipalities and corporations and an annual master health check-up would be conducted for them in all government medical college hospitals. The Minister announced separate rooms for sanitary workers in all government medical college hospitals and government hospitals. This year, recruitment for 4,133 vacant posts would be conducted through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, he said.

Renaming the Directorate of Medical Education as Directorate of Medical Education and Research to promote medical research, eliminating Measles-Rubella in at least 50% of the districts by 2023, ₹5 crore for strengthening drug rehabilitation services and home-based young child care were among the announcements made for the department.

Siddha University

The Minister said Governor R.N. Ravi was yet to grant assent for a Bill to establish a Siddha Medical University in the State. The government had responded to a clarification that he had sought on the Bill.