Emergency evacuation ramp inaugurated at MIOT

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An emergency evacuation ramp was inaugurated at MIOT International on Saturday.

According to a press release, the ramp was constructed from the paediatric cardiology wing on the fourth floor of the hospital’s main building. It is connected to the other floors of the building as well. It would pave the way for safe evacuation within five minutes.

It is fire-proof with reinforced concrete structures and the surface was laid with anti-skid tiles.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

B.K. Ravi, Director-General of Police (DGP) and Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, inaugurated the ramp. Retired DGPs Ramani and Anoop Jaiswal participated. Prithvi Mohandas, managing director of MIOT International, was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
health
private health care
disaster management

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app