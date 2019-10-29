Elite TASMAC shop in Chennai's Tiruvanmiyur burgled

A day after TASMAC shops in the State recorded phenomenal sales, unknown persons broke into an Elite TASMAC shop on L.B. Road in Tiruvanmiyur and escaped with close to ₹6 lakh on Monday night.

According to police, there are over 20 elite TASMAC shops in the city. On Monday night, the staff of the shop on L.B. Road closed it after the day’s sales was over and left. The burglary came to light when the shop manager came to open the outlet on Tuesday morning.

Alerted, the Tiruvanmiyur police visited the scene of crime and forensic experts have gathered finger prints. “The shutter has not been completely broken. It has been lifted to a height to allow a lean youngster or a juvenile to crawl inside. We suspect the role of an insider in the crime. We are conducting a detailed inquiry,” said a police officer.

However, the police have not been able to collect good quality CCTV footage from the locality. “We obtained footage from the nearby shops, but nothing is clear due to darkness. There was no camera in the TASMAC shop,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, E. Damodaran of AITUC affiliated TASMAC Workers Union said the staff members themselves had installed CCTV cameras in some of the shops for safety.

“Last year I was attacked and close to ₹4 lakh was robbed. Many TASMAC shops are being looted. A CCTV camera can be a deterrent,” said Mr. Damodaran. The demand to TASMAC administration to install the cameras in all the shops have fallen on deaf ears, he lamented.

TASMAC workers’ union representatives said they have been asking the department to install CCTV cameras in all the shops.

“There are cameras in some of the shops,” said an official from TASMAC and added that they have invited tenders to install CCTV cameras in all the outlets.