Eleven women arrested for gambling

Police attached to the Chetpet station on Tuesday arrested 12 people, including 11 women, for allegedly indulging in gambling with cash.

Following information, a police team kept a close watch on movement at a particular place in the S.M. Nagar area, and rounded up a few persons who were playing card games for money.

The police brought the 12 accused, including Durairaj, 65, of New Colony, Anna Nagar, who organised the gambling, to the police station. A total of ₹18,680 in cash and two packs of cards were seized.

They were booked under the Gambling Act, and later released, since it is a bailable offence, the police said.