Chennai

Eleven held for illegal gambling in Kilpauk

Kilpauk police has arrested 11 persons for allegedly indulging in gambling at a house in Azhagappa Nagar.

Police said following a tip-off, a special team led by the Kilpauk police Inspector K. Murugesan raided the house located at Valliammal street, Azhagappa Nagar on Sunday night. The inmates of the house were found playing cards and indulging in betting. The police team apprehended P. Baskaran, 60, who resides at Greenways Road, Raja Annamalai Puram, S. Ayappan, 61, of Trustpuram and nine others.

Police seized ₹26,420 and 21 packs of playing cards from them. The suspects were booked by police on charges of illegal gambling under Gambling Act. They were released on bail.

