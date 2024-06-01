Elevated corridor from Vandalur to Kattankulathur to ease congestion opposite Kilambakkam terminus

The construction of the elevated corridor between Vandalur and Kattankulathur to ease traffic near Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus in Kilambakkam will begin this year.

According to a press release, the National Highways Authority of India has started work on preparation of a detailed project report for the elevated corridor. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will redesign the road opposite the Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus to facilitate entry of buses from Chengalpattu. Currently, buses from Chengalpattu reach the terminus after taking a U-turn at the Vandalur signal.

Once the elevated corridor is constructed, the buses will stop taking a circuitous route through Iyanancherry. Construction of pedestrian facilities will be taken up after the model code is lifted. Once the work is completed, pedestrians will be able to cross the GST road opposite the bus terminus.

Government buses and private buses towards Chennai will not be permitted to stop opposite the terminus. Action has been taken to prevent congestion in the area.

Police have been posted at the terminus to help pedestrians cross GST Road. Work on creation of zebra crossing and other pedestrian facilities has started near the terminus. As many as 1,100 government buses, 600 MTC buses and 500 omni buses operate from the terminus every day. As many as 60,000 passengers visit the terminus every day and the number has increased to 80,000 during the weekend. CMDA will complete work on easing congestion in the area, the release said.