Elephant Gate flyover work can be completed only after State govt. finishes approach road, says Union Minister

March 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The completion of the Elephant Gate flyover near Periamet depends on the progress of work on the approach road by the State government, said Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran raised the question about the inordinate delay in the execution of the project at Elephant Gate and the severe hardship faced by motorists and residents due to the delay. The MP wanted a status report of the different works under the project, timelines and the expected date of completion.

In reply, Mr. Vaishnaw said the sanction for the construction was given on July 12, 2018, and the agency for executing the work was finalised on April 16, 2020, after the dilapidated bridge was demolished.

The two-lane flyover was proposed to be built with Bowstring Steel Girder having three spans at the railway portion with the cost for the entire project to be shared on 50:50 basis between the railways and the Greater Chennai Corporation. The equal cost was shared for one span along with the approach road and the cost of the construction of the two spans are to be fully borne by the railways.

He said ₹23.39 crore was allocated out of which ₹20.85 crore had been utilised with the Bowstring Steel Girders being executed by the Southern Railway and the approach road work being executed by the Corporation.

Mr. Vaishnaw, citing the restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the work, said all substructure work of the railways portion had been completed and the construction of the beam work was in progress. Of the six girders, two had been fabricated and the work was being executed at a fast pace to avoid hardship to the public.

Approach portion embankment work was being executed by the Corporation and the completion of the flyover depended on it, he said.