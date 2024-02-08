Elephant Gate bridge to partially open for traffic by the end of this month

February 08, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Elephant Gate bridge, which connects north Chennai with other parts of the city, is set to be opened for traffic after reconstruction of a portion by the end of this month. The remaining part of the bridge will be completed in March.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the bridge on Thursday and ordered officials to expedite the work. Railway officials said they would complete the work on one bow string girder in a few days to facilitate traffic movement on one portion of the 480-metre bridge.

“The railway portion is 150-metre long, with six bays consisting of six bow string girders. Four bays have been completed. One side of the bridge from Wall Tax Road to Raja Muthiah Road will be opened after the fifth bay is completed in five to six days. After the precast bow string girder is placed in the fifth bay, eight inch concrete work will be completed in 10 days,” said an official. As the stretch from Wall Tax Road toward Raja Muthiah Road is 10.3 metres wide, police may also take a decision on allowing two-way traffic in this portion, officials said.

During the inspection, Dr.Radhakrishnan ordered GCC officials to start work simultaneously on bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete for the 180-metre stretch on Wall Tax Road side and 150- metre stretch on Raja Muthiah Road side.

The pace of construction was delayed owing to pandemic. The bridge across the railway line from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station and Basin Bridge Station was constructed only at night to prevent accidents, the officials said.

The bridge, located in Ward 57 in Royapuram zone of Chennai Corporation, was built 90 years ago and was demolished before the pandemic. Once the sixth bay of the bridge is completed in March along the stretch from Raja Muthiah Road to Wall Tax Road, traffic congestion in parts of north Chennai is expected to ease, officials said.

After the reconstruction, the length of the railway portion of the bridge will increase from 50 metres to more than 150 metres. Corporation officials said pedestrians would be able to cross the stretch of the bridge as the work on footpath would also be completed by the end of this month.