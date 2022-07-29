Elephant Gate bridge to be ready in three months

The construction of the Elephant Bridge has been progressing slowly as the work was taken up only at night in view of the safety issues. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

July 29, 2022 22:12 IST

Chennai Mayor asks Corporation officials to coordinate with the Railways and ensure that the work was speeded up

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that the work on the Elephant Gate Bridge will be completed in three months.

Mayor R. Priya visited the spot on Friday and asked the officials to coordinate with Railways to speed up the work on the 156.12-metre long structure.

The pace of construction has been slow because of safety issues. The work across the railway line was taken up only at night to reduce the risk of accidents, the officials said.

Located in Ward 57 in Royapuram zone, the bridge was built in 1933 and was demolished three years ago after the structure became weak. The new bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹30.78 crore, was expected to ease traffic congestion in parts of north Chennai as it is coming up across the line between the Puraitchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central and Basin Bridge stations. The new bridge is expected to ease the flow of traffic from Wall Tax Road and Raja Muthiah Road.

Over 50 metres of the old bridge was maintained by the Railways. After the demolition of the old bridge, the new structure will be longer at 156.12 metres across the railway line. The Corporation will construct two ramps measuring 364.23 metres. The ramp towards Wall Tax Road will be 165.24 metres and the ramp towards Raja Muthiah Road will be 198.99 metres.

The Railways was able to demolish the old bridge only during the lockdown as the demolition was delayed because of issues pertaining to suspension of rail traffic, delay in shifting the power lines and acquiring land for shifting the power lines. Once the new bridge is constructed, the existing restrictions on the speed of the trains on this stretch will be removed, the officials said.