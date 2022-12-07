  1. EPaper
Elephant enclosure at Vandalur zoo gets a ‘kitchen’, improved shower and ‘kraal’

The improvement of facilities for the jumbos was taken up with the help of Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Ltd. under the corporate social responsibility initiative

December 07, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With Corporate Social Responsibility support, Arignar Anna Zoological Park management has upgraded the facilities at the elephant enclosure.

A “kraal” has been constructed at the enclosure to facilitate veterinary health care in close proximity to the animal without disturbing it. A “kitchen” and a “house” for elephant keepers have been built with CSR funds from Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Ltd., Mahindra City, according to a release.

As elephants love to spend time in water, a large concrete pond has been constructed. The “elephant shower” has been renovated by increasing the height and width of the shower. The weeds in the elephant enclosure have been removed and the moat desilted. Fodder plots have been created on two acres of land as a move to elephant enclosure adoption.

At present, the zoo houses two elephants — Rohini and Pragruthi. Spread over 21 acres of land, the elephant enclosure is the largest in the zoo.

The completed facility at the Elephant Enclosure was inaugurated by Ramakrishna, Vice-President for Quality and CSR head, RNTCBI and Srinivas R. Reddy, APCCF & Director of the Zoo.

R. Kanchana, Deputy Director, and Thiru. Manikanda Prabu, Assistant Director, were present.

