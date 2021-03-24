Electronic interlocking system now at Tambaram terminal

Chennai

24 March 2021

This will ensure faster movement of trains on the third line

The Southern Railway has commissioned an interlocking system for facilitating faster movement of trains at the Tambaram yard on Sunday.

By replacing the present route relay interlocking mechanism with the Kyson system, train movement would be speeded up on the newly-installed third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, said an official.

In addition to this, the fourth line, which is expected to come up in future, can get connected with the Tambaram yard without any major modifications, leading to the faster operation of trains on all lines, he added.

The new electronic interlocking system work involved replacing nine signal points, one track crossing and 1 km length of railway track with 17 new signal points and crossings.

As part of the interlocking project, the Railways have installed five integrated power supply provision units at various junctions to ensure round the clock power supply.

The Southern Railway has initiated work on the 29 km third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, as part of which the third track has been completed from Guduvancheri to Chengalpattu. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, southern circle, Bengaluru, completed the speed trial on March 3.

Work on the remaining 11 km portion of the line would be completed by the end of May, sources said.